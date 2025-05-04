Abu Dhabi formalizes the lifting of the travel ban to Lebanon starting May 7

The United Arab Emirates officially announced Sunday the lifting of a travel ban to Lebanon for Emirati citizens, following a visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi earlier in the week. The decision will take effect May 7.

Emiratis have faced regular travel restrictions to Lebanon since 2021, amid cooling ties between Beirut and Gulf monarchies driven by Iranian-Saudi tensions and Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics. The most recent ban was issued in August 2023, just weeks before the outbreak of the Hezbollah-Israel war.

The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that citizens must register on the "Twajudi" platform before traveling and upon return. Travelers are required to submit details such as their residence in Lebanon, emergency contacts, and reasons for their visit. Failure to comply could result in legal action.

The decision was initially announced May 1. The UAE Embassy in Beirut confirmed the move to L’Orient-Le Jour, though it did not provide further details on how the procedures will be implemented.

‘Lebanon is Emiratis’ second homeland,’ says Rajji

Following the announcement, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called the decision “a reflection of the depth of fraternal ties between the two countries.” He added, “It is an initiative that deserves our deepest gratitude to the Emirati state and its president, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Lebanon and the Lebanese eagerly await to welcome back their Emirati brothers — and all their brothers from the Gulf and Arab world — across all regions of Lebanon.”

Foreign Minister Joe Rajji expressed his “deep gratitude” on X to Emirati leadership and the Foreign Ministry for allowing travel to resume starting May 7. “We look forward to welcoming Emirati nationals to their second homeland, Lebanon,” he wrote.

Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud said the announcement “reflects support for the measures taken by the Lebanese government and various security services to offer quality tourism services and ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.” She described it as a “restoration of confidence in Lebanon” and voiced hope that “other Gulf Cooperation Council countries will soon follow the Emirates’ example so Lebanon can regain its place as a favored destination for Arabs and a hub for tourism and culture in the region.”

Elected Jan. 9, President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam — appointed a month later — have made repairing ties with Gulf states a top priority. Aoun has already visited Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi.