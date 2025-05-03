Is the resumption of war between Lebanon and Israel likely?

Since Sunday’s Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, speculation has grown over a possible escalation of Israeli attacks against Lebanon — or even a large-scale resumption of war. Some reports circulated in local media about the possibility of a vast Israeli invasion plan reaching the Litani River, coupled with an Israeli offensive from southern Syria toward the eastern mountain range and into the western and central Bekaa Valley, with the aim of "continuing the work started against Hezbollah." The plan would have been presented to U.S. officials, who would have, in turn, given the green light on the condition of leaving Iran aside... for now, at least.In this context, should Sunday’s strike be seen as a warning, a precursor to a broader assault, or even a resumption of war? Read more Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs:...
Since Sunday’s Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, speculation has grown over a possible escalation of Israeli attacks against Lebanon — or even a large-scale resumption of war. Some reports circulated in local media about the possibility of a vast Israeli invasion plan reaching the Litani River, coupled with an Israeli offensive from southern Syria toward the eastern mountain range and into the western and central Bekaa Valley, with the aim of "continuing the work started against Hezbollah." The plan would have been presented to U.S. officials, who would have, in turn, given the green light on the condition of leaving Iran aside... for now, at least.In this context, should Sunday’s strike be seen as a warning, a precursor to a broader assault, or even a resumption of war? Read more Israeli strike on Beirut's southern...