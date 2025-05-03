Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ANALYSIS

Is the resumption of war between Lebanon and Israel likely?

OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 03 May 2025 18:05

Lire cet article en Français
Is the resumption of war between Lebanon and Israel likely?

A cloud of smoke after an Israeli strike in Habbouche, Southern Lebanon, in September 2024. Archive photo AFP/Rabih Daher

Since Sunday’s Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, speculation has grown over a possible escalation of Israeli attacks against Lebanon — or even a large-scale resumption of war. Some reports circulated in local media about the possibility of a vast Israeli invasion plan reaching the Litani River, coupled with an Israeli offensive from southern Syria toward the eastern mountain range and into the western and central Bekaa Valley, with the aim of "continuing the work started against Hezbollah." The plan would have been presented to U.S. officials, who would have, in turn, given the green light on the condition of leaving Iran aside... for now, at least.In this context, should Sunday’s strike be seen as a warning, a precursor to a broader assault, or even a resumption of war? Read more Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs:...
Since Sunday’s Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, speculation has grown over a possible escalation of Israeli attacks against Lebanon — or even a large-scale resumption of war. Some reports circulated in local media about the possibility of a vast Israeli invasion plan reaching the Litani River, coupled with an Israeli offensive from southern Syria toward the eastern mountain range and into the western and central Bekaa Valley, with the aim of "continuing the work started against Hezbollah." The plan would have been presented to U.S. officials, who would have, in turn, given the green light on the condition of leaving Iran aside... for now, at least.In this context, should Sunday’s strike be seen as a warning, a precursor to a broader assault, or even a resumption of war? Read more Israeli strike on Beirut's southern...
On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read