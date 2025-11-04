Sharaa in Washington: A highly symbolic visit, but not a strategic one
The visit will focus on three issues, namely the possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions, a security mechanism between Syria and Israel, and the integration of Damascus into the international coalition against IS.
The Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa (left) exchanges a handshake with U.S. President Donald Trump during a tripartite meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last May 14. (Credit: Bandar al-Jaloud/AFP)
No Syrian president was ever received in the Oval Office. Eleven months after his unexpected rise to power, Ahmad al-Sharaa will be received by Donald Trump on Nov. 10, thus becoming the first Syrian president to enter the White House. This visit, which is perceived as a major step in Sharaa’s rehabilitation, is part of a U.S. strategy to reshape the regional balance of power. But the interactions between the two leaders, which began in May, remain largely symbolic. Beyond the diplomatic images, the key issues — lifting sanctions, security with Israel, the fight against the Islamic State (IS) — remain unresolved, while the calculations of Trump and Sharaa converge without ever really aligning. Sharaa is seeking rapid international recognition; Trump is pursuing the pragmatic goal of stabilizing the Syrian front without committing...
