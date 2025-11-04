Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Sharaa in Washington: A highly symbolic visit, but not a strategic one

The visit will focus on three issues, namely the possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions, a security mechanism between Syria and Israel, and the integration of Damascus into the international coalition against IS.

By Joe Macaron, 04 November 2025 13:41

Lire cet article en Français
Sharaa in Washington: A highly symbolic visit, but not a strategic one

The Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa (left) exchanges a handshake with U.S. President Donald Trump during a tripartite meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last May 14. (Credit: Bandar al-Jaloud/AFP)

No Syrian president was ever received in the Oval Office. Eleven months after his unexpected rise to power, Ahmad al-Sharaa will be received by Donald Trump on Nov. 10, thus becoming the first Syrian president to enter the White House. This visit, which is perceived as a major step in Sharaa’s rehabilitation, is part of a U.S. strategy to reshape the regional balance of power. But the interactions between the two leaders, which began in May, remain largely symbolic. Beyond the diplomatic images, the key issues — lifting sanctions, security with Israel, the fight against the Islamic State (IS) — remain unresolved, while the calculations of Trump and Sharaa converge without ever really aligning. Sharaa is seeking rapid international recognition; Trump is pursuing the pragmatic goal of stabilizing the Syrian front without committing...
No Syrian president was ever received in the Oval Office. Eleven months after his unexpected rise to power, Ahmad al-Sharaa will be received by Donald Trump on Nov. 10, thus becoming the first Syrian president to enter the White House. This visit, which is perceived as a major step in Sharaa’s rehabilitation, is part of a U.S. strategy to reshape the regional balance of power. But the interactions between the two leaders, which began in May, remain largely symbolic. Beyond the diplomatic images, the key issues — lifting sanctions, security with Israel, the fight against the Islamic State (IS) — remain unresolved, while the calculations of Trump and Sharaa converge without ever really aligning. Sharaa is seeking rapid international recognition; Trump is pursuing the pragmatic goal of stabilizing the Syrian front without...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top