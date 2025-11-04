Msayleh meeting: What message does Berri want to deliver?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A highly symbolic meeting will take place on Tuesday in Msayleh, at the request of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. This is due to the location chosen. This village in southern Lebanon — where Berri has a residence — was hit by an Israeli strike on Oct. 11, destroying nearly 300 tractors and bulldozers. The meeting is centered on the reconstruction of the south, which must become a priority despite ongoing Israeli attacks.Although Berri is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Beirut, he will be well represented by members of his parliamentary bloc. The meeting is intended to serve above all as a challenge to the Israelis and their plan to create an uninhabited buffer zone five to ten kilometers deep into southern Lebanon. Sources close to Ain al-Tineh said that this meeting had been in preparation for some time, but the Israeli...

A highly symbolic meeting will take place on Tuesday in Msayleh, at the request of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. This is due to the location chosen. This village in southern Lebanon — where Berri has a residence — was hit by an Israeli strike on Oct. 11, destroying nearly 300 tractors and bulldozers. The meeting is centered on the reconstruction of the south, which must become a priority despite ongoing Israeli attacks.Although Berri is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Beirut, he will be well represented by members of his parliamentary bloc. The meeting is intended to serve above all as a challenge to the Israelis and their plan to create an uninhabited buffer zone five to ten kilometers deep into southern Lebanon. Sources close to Ain al-Tineh said that this meeting had been in preparation for some time, but the...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in