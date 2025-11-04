BREAK-DOWN
Msayleh meeting: What message does Berri want to deliver?
L'OLJ / By Scarlet HADDAD, 04 November 2025 11:09
A highly symbolic meeting will take place on Tuesday in Msayleh, at the request of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. This is due to the location chosen. This village in southern Lebanon — where Berri has a residence — was hit by an Israeli strike on Oct. 11, destroying nearly 300 tractors and bulldozers. The meeting is centered on the reconstruction of the south, which must become a priority despite ongoing Israeli attacks.Although Berri is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Beirut, he will be well represented by members of his parliamentary bloc. The meeting is intended to serve above all as a challenge to the Israelis and their plan to create an uninhabited buffer zone five to ten kilometers deep into southern Lebanon. Sources close to Ain al-Tineh said that this meeting had been in preparation for some time, but the Israeli...
