Israel intensifies attacks on southern Lebanon: 2 killed, including survivor of pager attacks

Two men were killed by Israeli attacks on Monday, including a survivor of the Israeli September 2024 pager attack.

A standoff also took place Sunday night between the Lebanese Army and an Israeli patrol near Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), three days after the Israeli incursion into Blida (Marjayoun) that had prompted President Joseph Aoun to order troops to confront Israeli incursions into Lebanese territory.

An Israeli army drone targeted a car between Sharqieh and Doueir (Nabatieh). This strike, carried out with a high-explosive missile, killed Mohammed Hadid, who had been left blind by the pager attack, and wounded four others, according to L'Orient Today's southern Lebanon correspondent.

The Health Ministry, for its part, confirmed one killed and seven wounded.

The road where the strike occurred is generally busy.

Significant property damage was observed in some nearby shops. The targeted car quickly caught fire, igniting a blaze that spread to several nearby vehicles.

2-wheeler hit in Aita al-Shaab

Around 2 p.m., an Israeli drone struck a moped in the Abou Laban neighborhood of Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil district), a village close to the border, killing its driver, Youssef Nehmeh Moussa Srour.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army fired automatic weapons toward the village of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) this morning from the Samake position on the disputed hills above the village.

Israeli drones also flew over the towns of Majdal Silm and Houla (Marjayoun district).

Army faces Israelis

Significant troop movements were also observed Sunday night east of Mais al-Jabal, prompting a rapid mobilization of the Lebanese Army, which deployed troops and tanks in the area opposite the Israelis, according to our correspondent.

Sunday night, an Israeli drone also fired three missiles at a bulldozer in the Zefta valley (Nabatieh district), causing no casualties. However, residents reported property damage. Another Israeli drone targeted an excavator in the Jibla neighborhood of Khiam (Marjayoun district), causing property damage. Israeli artillery also shelled the outskirts of Shebaa (Hasbaya district).

As Israel has threatened to carry out large-scale military operations, Aoun said Monday that Lebanon has no choice but to negotiate, in a clear reference to Israel, as U.S. and Israeli pressure for direct talks is mounting.