Negotiations: Every time Lebanon takes a step forward, Israel ups its demands

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomes American envoy Morgan Ortagus on Oct. 28, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. (Photo: Office of the presidency)
With the possibility of an Israeli military escalation looming, Lebanon is being pressed to consider its options, with officials scrambling to find an acceptable formula to avert the worst. Meanwhile, Israeli demands continue to multiply. Every time Lebanon makes a move forward, Israel raises the bar.Discussions have centered on the possibility of Lebanon entering direct negotiations, as well as on how to raise the level of representation or including civilians in the cease-fire monitoring "mechanism," a proposal made by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus during her last visit.The main powers at play have reached a tentative agreement on this issue, according to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour. The formula Lebanon is considering would see the army turn to "civilian and technocratic figures" to look into certain...
