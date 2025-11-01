Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Negotiations: Every time Lebanon takes a step forward, Israel ups its demands

Tentative agreement to expand cease-fire monitoring 'mechanism' to include civilian figures reached, though Israel could well refuse.

/OLJ / By Mounir RABIH, 01 November 2025 14:48

Lire cet article en Français
Negotiations: Every time Lebanon takes a step forward, Israel ups its demands

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomes American envoy Morgan Ortagus on Oct. 28, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. (Photo: Office of the presidency)

With the possibility of an Israeli military escalation looming, Lebanon is being pressed to consider its options, with officials scrambling to find an acceptable formula to avert the worst. Meanwhile, Israeli demands continue to multiply. Every time Lebanon makes a move forward, Israel raises the bar.Discussions have centered on the possibility of Lebanon entering direct negotiations, as well as on how to raise the level of representation or including civilians in the cease-fire monitoring "mechanism," a proposal made by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus during her last visit.The main powers at play have reached a tentative agreement on this issue, according to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour. The formula Lebanon is considering would see the army turn to "civilian and technocratic figures" to look into certain...
With the possibility of an Israeli military escalation looming, Lebanon is being pressed to consider its options, with officials scrambling to find an acceptable formula to avert the worst. Meanwhile, Israeli demands continue to multiply. Every time Lebanon makes a move forward, Israel raises the bar.Discussions have centered on the possibility of Lebanon entering direct negotiations, as well as on how to raise the level of representation or including civilians in the cease-fire monitoring "mechanism," a proposal made by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus during her last visit.The main powers at play have reached a tentative agreement on this issue, according to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour. The formula Lebanon is considering would see the army turn to "civilian and technocratic figures" to look into certain...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top