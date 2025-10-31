Aoun: Lebanon is ready to negotiate with Israel, but it cannot be ‘one-sided’

BEIRUT — During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johanna Wadephul on Friday, President Joseph Aoun said that Lebanon would be ready to negotiate with Israel in order to end its attacks on Lebanon, which continue unabated despite a supposed cease-fire in place since last November, but stressed that such negotiations must involve cooperation from both sides.

"Lebanon is ready to negotiate to end Israel’s occupation," Aoun reportedly said, according to a statement published on the presidency's X account, "but any negotiation cannot be one-sided; it requires reciprocal willingness, which does not yet exist."

"As for the format, timing, and location of negotiations, they will be determined later," he added.

He explained that this choice "aims to recover our occupied land, bring back the prisoners, and achieve the full withdrawal from the [Israeli-occupied] hills, but this option has only been met on the Israeli side with further aggression against Lebanon, in the South and the Bekaa, with escalating violence."

According to Aoun, "Israel’s failure to respond to repeated calls to cease its attacks confirms that its aggressive decision remains its first choice, which places responsibility on the international community to support Lebanon’s position calling for security and stability."

The president therefore called on the German foreign minister to "put pressure on the international community, the European Union and the United States to ensure that Israel respects the cease-fire concluded last November, allows the Lebanese Army to deploy up to the international border in the South, and continues to implement the established plans to extend Lebanon’s sovereignty over all its territory."

"We are not proponents of war, for we have lived through it and learned its lessons; that is why we want to restore stability to Lebanon, starting with the South," he added.

'Army personnel in south Lebanon will increase to 10 thousand soldiers"

Joseph Aoun also indicated that the army, which he tasked on Thursday with responding to any attack following the Israeli incursion into Blida and the killing of a municipal official, is fully carrying out its duty south of the Litani, in addition to its many missions throughout the country.

He also emphasized that "Lebanon welcomes any support for the army and the provision of the necessary means to enable it to fully carry out its role in preserving the nation’s sovereignty and integrity."

The president also announced that "the army’s personnel in the South will rise to ten thousand soldiers by the end of the year, and cooperation continues between the Lebanese Army and international forces operating in the South."

He finally stressed that "the army is the only guarantee to protect Lebanon and defend its sovereignty, and no enduring security is possible without it."

His remarks come as the international community conditions its support for Lebanon on a state monopoly of arms.

In mid-October, French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed he was "determined" to organize, by the end of 2025, a conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and another dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction.

'Put pressure on Israel'

For his part, Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji met his German counterpart and asked him to "help put pressure on Israel to stop its aggression, withdraw from occupied territories and respect its commitments under the cease-fire."

He said that "only a diplomatic and non-military solution can guarantee stability and maintain calm in the South," noting that "the Lebanese government continues to implement its decision to monopolize arms in gradual stages, and the army continues to fully carry out its mission."

Wadephul, for his part, said, according to statements reported by Bustros Palace, that "the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory is unacceptable," affirming "the need for Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and for both Israel and Hezbollah to comply with the cease-fire arrangements."

He also praised "the government’s decision to monopolize arms" and expressed "his country’s support for measures taken by Lebanon to extend its control in the South and over all Lebanese territory."

The German minister also warned that "Lebanon’s failure to monopolize arms would send a negative signal about the state’s inability to exercise its authority."

Germany ready to support Lebanese Army

Later, after meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Wadephul stated that his country is "ready to stand by Lebanon and support the Lebanese Army at the upcoming international conference," according to the Grand Serail.

He also stressed "the importance for the government to pursue financial and administrative reforms and to finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund [IMF], given its crucial role in strengthening international confidence in Lebanon and supporting the economic recovery process."

Salam, for his part, emphasized that "no stability will be possible until a genuine and just peace process leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state has begun."

As the risk of Israeli military escalation hangs over Lebanon, pressure is mounting on Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah.

The prime minister stated Friday, from Bkirki, that the Lebanese Army will present "within less than a week" a new report on progress made in this matter.