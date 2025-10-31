Diaspora vote: What happened in the Cabinet meeting?

Cabinet presided over by Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, on Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: The Presidency)
The government granted itself a week of reflection following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, during which a controversial issue was debated. It examined a draft law submitted two weeks ago by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji (Lebanese Forces [LF]) to amend the electoral law and allow the expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs, rather than keeping their votes limited to only six as favored by Amal, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).The Cabinet eventually decided to hand the matter over to an ad hoc committee, which held its first meeting on Thursday and is expected, within a week, to submit a new draft law combining Rajji’s proposal with that election logistics that Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar submitted. That was a perfect pretext to calm things down. More context Rajji and Hajjar call to 'guarantee' expat participation in...
The government granted itself a week of reflection following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, during which a controversial issue was debated. It examined a draft law submitted two weeks ago by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji (Lebanese Forces [LF]) to amend the electoral law and allow the expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs, rather than keeping their votes limited to only six as favored by Amal, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).The Cabinet eventually decided to hand the matter over to an ad hoc committee, which held its first meeting on Thursday and is expected, within a week, to submit a new draft law combining Rajji’s proposal with that election logistics that Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar submitted. That was a perfect pretext to calm things down. More context Rajji and Hajjar call to 'guarantee' expat participation in...