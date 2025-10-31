Diaspora vote: What happened in the Cabinet meeting?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The government granted itself a week of reflection following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, during which a controversial issue was debated. It examined a draft law submitted two weeks ago by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji (Lebanese Forces [LF]) to amend the electoral law and allow the expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs, rather than keeping their votes limited to only six as favored by Amal, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).The Cabinet eventually decided to hand the matter over to an ad hoc committee, which held its first meeting on Thursday and is expected, within a week, to submit a new draft law combining Rajji’s proposal with that election logistics that Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar submitted. That was a perfect pretext to calm things down. More context Rajji and Hajjar call to 'guarantee' expat participation in...

The government granted itself a week of reflection following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, during which a controversial issue was debated. It examined a draft law submitted two weeks ago by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji (Lebanese Forces [LF]) to amend the electoral law and allow the expatriates to vote for all 128 MPs, rather than keeping their votes limited to only six as favored by Amal, Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).The Cabinet eventually decided to hand the matter over to an ad hoc committee, which held its first meeting on Thursday and is expected, within a week, to submit a new draft law combining Rajji’s proposal with that election logistics that Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar submitted. That was a perfect pretext to calm things down. More context Rajji and Hajjar call to 'guarantee' expat participation in...

