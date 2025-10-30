Bach just suits Sacha Morin so well

The French pianist Sacha Morin during his recital as part of Les Musicales de Baabdate festival. (Credit: Léon Markarian)
The 22-year-old Sacha Morin provided audiences at Les Musicales de Baabdate festival — in collaboration with the Institut Français du Liban — with a grand and magnificent piano on recital on Tuesday thanks in part to an appealing program: Bach, Schubert, Mozart, and Schumann.A very clear touch and the restraint of unpretentious expression lent this interpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Partita No. 1 BWV 825 an intimate character and thoroughly compelling insight. Elegance and firmness of phrasing: one also appreciates the flexibility of the ornamentations in the various dances of this B-flat major partita, the luminosity of his playing, the arpeggios of the Allemande, the “detached” playing of Menuet I, and the vitality of the Italian Gigue. Schubert's "Wanderer Fantasy" ("The Wanderer" or "Errancy")...
