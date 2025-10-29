Behind Turkey’s choice of ambassador to Syria: A bid to strengthen influence

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz is the first Turkish ambassador appointed to Syria since 2012, after Ankara closed its representation in the neighboring country to isolate Bashar Assad’s regime.Nearly a year after the fall of the former Syrian leadership, Yılmaz was appointed to the post on Friday, Oct. 24. Although Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus shortly after the regime’s fall, the country had until now been represented by a chargé d’affaires.His appointment marks the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two allied countries. A look at... Turkey is no longer hiding its neo-imperial ambitions in Syria Yılmaz, who has served as deputy foreign minister since May 2024, headed the Technical Coordination Committee, responsible for implementing decisions taken by a high-level strategic council on...

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz is the first Turkish ambassador appointed to Syria since 2012, after Ankara closed its representation in the neighboring country to isolate Bashar Assad’s regime.Nearly a year after the fall of the former Syrian leadership, Yılmaz was appointed to the post on Friday, Oct. 24. Although Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus shortly after the regime’s fall, the country had until now been represented by a chargé d’affaires.His appointment marks the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two allied countries. A look at... Turkey is no longer hiding its neo-imperial ambitions in Syria Yılmaz, who has served as deputy foreign minister since May 2024, headed the Technical Coordination Committee, responsible for implementing decisions taken by a high-level strategic...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in