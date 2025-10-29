Behind Turkey’s choice of ambassador to Syria: A bid to strengthen influence

The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Nuh Yilmaz, appointed on Friday as ambassador to Syria, upon his arrival at a conference on Syria in Brussels, March 17, 2025. (Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP)
Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz is the first Turkish ambassador appointed to Syria since 2012, after Ankara closed its representation in the neighboring country to isolate Bashar Assad’s regime.Nearly a year after the fall of the former Syrian leadership, Yılmaz was appointed to the post on Friday, Oct. 24. Although Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus shortly after the regime’s fall, the country had until now been represented by a chargé d’affaires.His appointment marks the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two allied countries. A look at... Turkey is no longer hiding its neo-imperial ambitions in Syria Yılmaz, who has served as deputy foreign minister since May 2024, headed the Technical Coordination Committee, responsible for implementing decisions taken by a high-level strategic council on...
