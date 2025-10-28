Elio Abou Hanna's murder: Palestinian camp authorities hand over 4 suspects to Lebanese Army

BEIRUT — The Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals — wanted over the killing of a young Lebanese man — to the Lebanese Army on Tuesday.

The head of the Public Relations and Media Department in the Palestinian National Security Forces, Abdel al-Hadi al-Asadi, told L'Orient Today that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals wanted in connection with the murder to the Lebanese Army intelligence.

Elio Abou Hanna, 23, was shot and killed by an armed Palestinian patrol in the eastern part of Shatila camp on Saturday night, after inadvertently entering the area while driving home from Beirut’s Badaro neighborhood. Seriously injured, he was taken to a hospital in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The killing has sparked widespread outrage on social media and across Lebanon.

The incident comes amid a broader effort by Lebanese authorities to disarm Palestinian camps nationwide, a process that began in early August alongside Hezbollah’s disarmament measures following the most recent war with Israel. The campaign remains incomplete.

