Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CRIME

Elio Abou Hanna's murder: Palestinian camp authorities hand over 4 suspects to Lebanese Army


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 28 October 2025 18:01

Elio Abou Hanna's murder: Palestinian camp authorities hand over 4 suspects to Lebanese Army

The young Lebanese Elio Abou Hanna, killed by a Palestinian patrol in the Shatila camp at dawn on Oct. 26, 2025, in the south of Beirut. (Photo circulating on social media)

BEIRUT — The Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals — wanted over the killing of a young Lebanese man — to the Lebanese Army on Tuesday.

The head of the Public Relations and Media Department in the Palestinian National Security Forces, Abdel al-Hadi al-Asadi, told L'Orient Today that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals wanted in connection with the murder to the Lebanese Army intelligence.

The details you (may have) missed

Outrage after Lebanese man killed in Shatila: Palestinian official calls it a 'tragic mistake'

Elio Abou Hanna, 23, was shot and killed by an armed Palestinian patrol in the eastern part of Shatila camp on Saturday night, after inadvertently entering the area while driving home from Beirut’s Badaro neighborhood. Seriously injured, he was taken to a hospital in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The killing has sparked widespread outrage on social media and across Lebanon.

The incident comes amid a broader effort by Lebanese authorities to disarm Palestinian camps nationwide, a process that began in early August alongside Hezbollah’s disarmament measures following the most recent war with Israel. The campaign remains incomplete.

Reporting contributed by our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah.

BEIRUT — The Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals — wanted over the killing of a young Lebanese man — to the Lebanese Army on Tuesday. The head of the Public Relations and Media Department in the Palestinian National Security Forces, Abdel al-Hadi al-Asadi, told L'Orient Today that at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Palestinian National Security Forces handed over four individuals wanted in connection with the murder to the Lebanese Army intelligence. The details you (may have) missed Outrage after Lebanese man killed in Shatila: Palestinian official calls it a 'tragic mistake' Elio Abou Hanna, 23, was shot and killed by an armed Palestinian patrol in the eastern part of Shatila camp on Saturday night, after inadvertently entering the area while driving home from Beirut’s Badaro neighborhood....
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read