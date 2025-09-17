Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Disarming Palestinians: State reaches Ain al-Helweh, but the hardest part remains

While the PLO and Fatah have agreed to cooperate, the Islamist factions, including Hamas, are demanding a “package deal.”

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 17 September 2025 14:41

Weapons seized by the Lebanese Army in the Palestinian camps of Beddawi and Ain al-Hilweh, Sept. 13, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Army)

The handover of weapons to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah in several Palestinian camps is continuing, slowly but steadily, in line with the plan set by the Lebanese government. The collection of Palestinian arms in Lebanon, which began in August at the Burj al-Barajneh camp near Beirut, follows the decision made at the May summit between President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas. A Hamas source — representing the group that did not take part in the initiative, along with its allied factions — described the decision as “unilateral,” since it was made by the PLO, which is dominated by Fatah.On Saturday, the disarmament of Palestinians continued in the Beddawi camp in the North, and in Ain al-Helweh — the largest and most problematic camp — located at the entrance to the city of Saida in the...
