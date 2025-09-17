Disarming Palestinians: State reaches Ain al-Helweh, but the hardest part remains

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The handover of weapons to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah in several Palestinian camps is continuing, slowly but steadily, in line with the plan set by the Lebanese government. The collection of Palestinian arms in Lebanon, which began in August at the Burj al-Barajneh camp near Beirut, follows the decision made at the May summit between President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas. A Hamas source — representing the group that did not take part in the initiative, along with its allied factions — described the decision as “unilateral,” since it was made by the PLO, which is dominated by Fatah.On Saturday, the disarmament of Palestinians continued in the Beddawi camp in the North, and in Ain al-Helweh — the largest and most problematic camp — located at the entrance to the city of Saida in the...

The handover of weapons to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah in several Palestinian camps is continuing, slowly but steadily, in line with the plan set by the Lebanese government. The collection of Palestinian arms in Lebanon, which began in August at the Burj al-Barajneh camp near Beirut, follows the decision made at the May summit between President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas. A Hamas source — representing the group that did not take part in the initiative, along with its allied factions — described the decision as “unilateral,” since it was made by the PLO, which is dominated by Fatah.On Saturday, the disarmament of Palestinians continued in the Beddawi camp in the North, and in Ain al-Helweh — the largest and most problematic camp — located at the entrance to the city of...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in