Outrage after Lebanese man killed in Shatila: Palestinian official calls it a 'tragic mistake'

The young Lebanese Elio Abou Hanna, killed by a Palestinian patrol in the Shatila camp at dawn on Oct. 26, 2025, in the south of Beirut. (Photo circulating on social media)
In the early hours of Sunday, around 1 a.m., a tragedy unfolded in the Shatila Palestinian camp, located in southern Beirut: a 24-year-old Lebanese man, Elio Abou Hanna, was shot dead by an armed Palestinian patrol while driving his car in the eastern part of the camp.Surveillance footage circulating widely on social media shows the young man’s vehicle speeding before crashing into a building.The young man was returning from an evening out in Beirut’s Badaro neighborhood and driving towards his home in northern Metn, north of the capital, according to several sources, including Rabah Karakeh, the mokhtar (local official in charge of records) of Dbayeh, northern Metn, who knew the victim well.He apparently got lost before ending up in Shatila, where he unexpectedly encountered a Palestinian patrol. The details you (may have) missed...
