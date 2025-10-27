Amal-Hezbollah alliance warns against 'national fracture,' Rai receives Rajji

A delegation from the parliamentary Hezbollah-Amal Movement bloc, who support keeping the electoral law as is — and thus the six seats reserved for the diaspora — met with President Joseph Aoun, warning him of "a major national fracture" if the electoral law for the expatriate vote was amended.

Meanwhile, Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai, who has repeatedly advocated for expatriates to vote for all 128 members of parliament (MPs), received Foreign Minister Joe Rajji at Bkirki on Monday to discuss the matter.

The Lebanese foreign minister, in fact, presented an electoral law amendment bill, which has yet to be approved by the government.

The discussions focused on political developments and the removal of Article 112, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

"We discussed, with President Aoun, the electoral law that was approved by everyone and considered an achievement at the time. Some segments of the population will not be able to play their role, which would violate the principle of equal opportunity," said Amal MP Ali Hassan Khalil and right-hand man to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaking on behalf of the Amal-Hezbollah alliance.

The delegation, accompanied by MP Jihad Samad, called for "holding the elections as scheduled."

"We hope the government will take into account, when reviewing the law, that this issue will cause a serious national fracture," Khalil said, while last week Berri argued that amending the current electoral law would have the effect of "marginalizing the Shiite community."

Khalil further asserted that the speaker "is committed to the proper functioning of Parliament," while the Lebanese Forces (LF) vehemently criticize Berri, accusing him of holding the chamber hostage by refusing to put a bill on the voting issue on the agenda.

"We will see tomorrow who is blocking the work of Parliament," he added. The LF, which accuses opponents of the amendment of seeking to avoid a protest vote from the diaspora, announced it would boycott Tuesday's parliamentary session, denouncing Berri's "tyranny."

Aoun stressed to MPs the need to hold the election on schedule, without really taking a stand on which MPs the diaspora would be entitled to vote for.

"Out of respect for the principle of separation of powers, I consider that it is up to Parliament to decide, but we have a duty towards the expatriates that must be respected," he continued.

"What matters to me is that the elections take place as scheduled," he emphasized.

The president stressed that "Lebanese living abroad have the right to participate in Lebanese political life, as they are not only there to provide financial support for their families, but also to have their say in the future of their country."