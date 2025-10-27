Diaries from Gaza: The story of a mother left mentally paralyzed, powerless in the face of her injured son
Lana Al-Tanna recounts how an Israeli strike which targeted the home where her displaced family were seeking refuge killed one son and critically injured another, leaving her desperate to seek a medical transfer and specialized care.
Ambulances transport premature babies evacuated from the al-Helou International Hospital to receive additional medical care in hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip, amid Israeli strikes on Gaza City, Oct. 3, 2025. (Credit: Ibrahim Hajjaj/Reuters)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.Sept. 18, 2025 — Lana Al-Tanna and her children were having breakfast. She recounts how Mohammed and Maslama were sitting next to her while her youngest, Yousef, was right in front of her, just a few centimeters away. An Israeli warplane started to hover over their family house in Al-Nasr neighborhood, where they had sought refuge after being displaced from their home in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood.“I thought it would, as usual, fire a few shots arbitrarily and disappear,” recounts Lana, a mother of three smart, young boys.“But it seemed that this time, it was coming for us,” she continued.Just a few minutes later, the Israeli...
