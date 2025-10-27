From Saint Charbel to Beirut port: The official schedule of the Pope's Beirut visit

BEIRUT — As the Lebanese await Pope Leo XIV's three-day visit to Beirut — as Prime Minister Nawaf Salam conveyed to the pontiff over the weekend — the Lebanese presidency on Monday released his official schedule, filled with meetings and religious visits.

Notably, the pope will visit the tomb of Lebanese Saint Charbel Makhlouf in Anaya (Jbeil district) and observe a moment of silence at the Beirut port, still scarred by the August 2020 explosions.

Leo XIV will travel to Turkey before arriving in Beirut — making Lebanon the second stop on the first journey of his pontificate.

Here are the details of his visit:

Sunday, Nov. 30: Arrival and political meetings

3:45 p.m. – Arrival at Beirut’s airport, where an official welcoming ceremony will be held.

4:45 p.m. – Baabda Presidential Palace, where he will meet with President Joseph Aoun

5:15 p.m. – Also at Baabda Presidential Palace, where he’ll be received by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, followed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

6 p.m. – Meeting with representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps, where the pope will deliver his first speech of the visit.

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025: Saint Charbel, religious and ecumenical meetings

9:45 a.m. – Visit and prayer at the tomb of Saint Charbel Makhlouf (1828–1898) at the Saint Maron Monastery in Anaya, above Jbeil.

11:20 a.m. – Meeting with religious figures at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa, Kesrouan.

12:30 p.m. – Meeting with Catholic patriarchs at the Apostolic Nunciature.

4 p.m. – Ecumenical and interreligious gathering at Martyrs’ Square in Beirut.

5:45 p.m. – Meeting with youth on the Maronite Patriarchate headquarters' plaza in Bkirki (Kesrouan).

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025: Beirut port, Mass and departure

8:30 a.m. – Visit to the medical staff and patients at the Psychiatric Hospital of the Sisters of the Cross in Jal al-Dib (Metn).

9:30 a.m. – Silent prayer at the site of the Aug. 4, 2020, explosions at the Beirut port.

10:30 a.m. – Grand Mass on the Beirut waterfront.

12:45 p.m. – Farewell ceremony at Beirut's airport before his 1:15 p.m. departure.

Ahead of the visit, the apostolic nuncio in Lebanon, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, met with Vice President of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council Sheikh Ali Khatib to inform him of the ongoing preparations and discuss Muslim-Christian dialogue.

Sheikh Khatib said he hopes that Leo XIV’s visit “will bring with it the early signs of peace and stability in Lebanon and Palestine, and contribute to strengthening cooperative ties between Muslims and Christians.”