Student elections: A preview of the parliamentary vote?

Students from NDU and LAU in Meerab, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Forces)
Student elections seem to reflect the popular sentiment on the political scene. In the 2025 elections, the camp opposed to Hezbollah, particularly the Lebanese Forces (LF), achieved remarkable results. This outcome seems to be a continuation of last May’s municipal elections, which ended in significant victories for the Lebanese Forces (LF) over its biggest Christian rival, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).The latter, which has been losing momentum since the 2019 uprising, also recorded poor results in the student elections, while independents and non-traditional parties, such as the National Bloc, made significant breakthroughs.But is this trend enough to give us a preview of the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2026? Nothing is less certain, especially since the alliances are still unclear (pending the end of the standoff...
