Palestinian bodies returned to Gaza: 'Almost all' show signs of torture

The outcry continues to mount over the state of the bodies of Palestinians repatriated to the Gaza Strip. Since Oct. 13, 2025, 195 bodies have been returned by the Israeli state as part of a cease-fire agreement concluded with Hamas, at a rate of 15 bodies for each dead hostage returned. Of these, only about fifty have been definitively identified. Many questions remain, however, about the circumstances of the deaths of these nearly 200 Palestinians. But one thing is certain: many of them were tortured. The forensic medicine department at Nasser Hospital recently stated regarding the returned bodies that "almost all" bore marks of torture and that the people "had been executed."The Guardian reports, Gaza's Health Ministry director general Mounir al-Bourch and a spokesperson for Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis...

