INTERVIEW

'My daughter hates the word 'journalist' and associates it with death': AFP chief Adel Zaanoun

While in Beirut for the screening of the film "Inside Gaza," the journalist speaks with L’Orient-Le Jour about his experiences and his coverage of the devastating war in the enclave.

L'OLJ / Interview conducted by Dany MOUDALLAL, 24 October 2025 15:19

Lire cet article en Français
'My daughter hates the word 'journalist' and associates it with death': AFP chief Adel Zaanoun

Adel Zaanoun, head of the AFP office in Gaza, in Beirut, Oct. 23, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Born and raised in Gaza, Adel Zaanoun heads the Agence France-Presse (AFP) bureau, for which he has covered the Palestinian enclave for more than 30 years.He is one of the subjects of the documentary "Inside Gaza," which delves into the heart of Israel's genocidal war by following AFP reporters for seven months, from the Oct. 7 attack to the devastating bombings that followed. Beyond the headlines Through Omar al-Qatta’s lens: Documenting Gaza’s devastation The journalist was evacuated from Gaza by AFP in April 2024 and has since been living in Cyprus, where he continues to cover the war.Zaanoun spoke to L’Orient-Le Jour about his role as a Gaza journalist, as much on the ground as amid tragedy.As the AFP bureau chief in Gaza, what are your responsibilities? And how did you manage to do this job under such extreme...
