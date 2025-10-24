Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

The leaked diplomatic passports case: Who is trying to block Syria-Lebanon reconciliation?

Swift intervention by Lebanese authorities helped prevent a diplomatic crisis, but the incident carries a clear message to Damascus.

L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 24 October 2025 13:14

Lire cet article en Français
The leaked diplomatic passports case: Who is trying to block Syria-Lebanon reconciliation?

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Rajji and his Syrian counterpart, Assaad al-Shaibani, during a joint press conference following their meeting in Beirut on Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Salah Hijazi/L'Orient-Le Jour)

According to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), this is the chain of events that led to the leak of Syrian diplomats’ passports during a mid-September visit to Lebanon that was aimed at restoring the two countries’ relations: A Lebanese agent at the embassies’ security unit, stationed at Masnaa, sent photos of the passports to his former superior, who then passed them on to a “civilian,” who forwarded them to a pro–Bashar al-Assad group in Syria, which then posted them on its social media accounts…The incident in itself — with its rather crude modus operandi — did not cause much upheaval, and the swift intervention by the Lebanese authorities helped avert a diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries, which are, for the first time in about 60 years, engaging in state-to-state relations.Nevertheless, those behind the leak...
According to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), this is the chain of events that led to the leak of Syrian diplomats’ passports during a mid-September visit to Lebanon that was aimed at restoring the two countries’ relations: A Lebanese agent at the embassies’ security unit, stationed at Masnaa, sent photos of the passports to his former superior, who then passed them on to a “civilian,” who forwarded them to a pro–Bashar al-Assad group in Syria, which then posted them on its social media accounts…The incident in itself — with its rather crude modus operandi — did not cause much upheaval, and the swift intervention by the Lebanese authorities helped avert a diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries, which are, for the first time in about 60 years, engaging in state-to-state relations.Nevertheless, those...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top