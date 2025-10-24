The leaked diplomatic passports case: Who is trying to block Syria-Lebanon reconciliation?

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Rajji and his Syrian counterpart, Assaad al-Shaibani, during a joint press conference following their meeting in Beirut on Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Salah Hijazi/L'Orient-Le Jour)
According to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), this is the chain of events that led to the leak of Syrian diplomats’ passports during a mid-September visit to Lebanon that was aimed at restoring the two countries’ relations: A Lebanese agent at the embassies’ security unit, stationed at Masnaa, sent photos of the passports to his former superior, who then passed them on to a “civilian,” who forwarded them to a pro–Bashar al-Assad group in Syria, which then posted them on its social media accounts…The incident in itself — with its rather crude modus operandi — did not cause much upheaval, and the swift intervention by the Lebanese authorities helped avert a diplomatic crisis between the two neighboring countries, which are, for the first time in about 60 years, engaging in state-to-state relations.Nevertheless, those behind the leak...
