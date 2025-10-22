Is Beirut's downtown making a comeback?

The official relaunch ceremony of Beirut Souks, on October 10, 2025. Photo provided by Beirut Souks.
Although Beirut Souks never fully closed, its official relaunch was celebrated with fanfare in the presence of numerous political and economic figures on Oct. 10. Does this signal a full revival for the entire downtown area of the Lebanese capital?The ceremony aimed to send “a message of hope, resilience, and confidence in Lebanon, and especially in Beirut,” said Adib al-Naqib, general manager of Beirut Souks and commercial director at Solidere, which manages the mall. “What we are relaunching is not just a commercial space, but the very heart of the capital, a landmark rich in history and culture.” In a previous report Solidere's Beirut Souks to reopen more than 100 shops by October The symbolic event seeks to breathe new life into a space abandoned by shopkeepers and consumers after the 2019 economic crisis, demonstrations and the...
