Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Is Beirut's downtown making a comeback?

On Oct. 10, Beirut Souks celebrated its official relaunch. A “message of hope” for the Lebanese capital, according to the mall’s general manager.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 22 October 2025 19:20

Lire cet article en Français
Is Beirut's downtown making a comeback?

The official relaunch ceremony of Beirut Souks, on October 10, 2025. Photo provided by Beirut Souks.

Although Beirut Souks never fully closed, its official relaunch was celebrated with fanfare in the presence of numerous political and economic figures on Oct. 10. Does this signal a full revival for the entire downtown area of the Lebanese capital?The ceremony aimed to send “a message of hope, resilience, and confidence in Lebanon, and especially in Beirut,” said Adib al-Naqib, general manager of Beirut Souks and commercial director at Solidere, which manages the mall. “What we are relaunching is not just a commercial space, but the very heart of the capital, a landmark rich in history and culture.” In a previous report Solidere's Beirut Souks to reopen more than 100 shops by October The symbolic event seeks to breathe new life into a space abandoned by shopkeepers and consumers after the 2019 economic crisis, demonstrations and the...
Although Beirut Souks never fully closed, its official relaunch was celebrated with fanfare in the presence of numerous political and economic figures on Oct. 10. Does this signal a full revival for the entire downtown area of the Lebanese capital?The ceremony aimed to send “a message of hope, resilience, and confidence in Lebanon, and especially in Beirut,” said Adib al-Naqib, general manager of Beirut Souks and commercial director at Solidere, which manages the mall. “What we are relaunching is not just a commercial space, but the very heart of the capital, a landmark rich in history and culture.” In a previous report Solidere's Beirut Souks to reopen more than 100 shops by October The symbolic event seeks to breathe new life into a space abandoned by shopkeepers and consumers after the 2019 economic crisis, demonstrations...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top