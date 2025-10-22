Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CURRENCY EXCHANGE

BDL struggles to rally banks in foreign exchange market

So far, the sector has accounted for only one-fifth of the rise in BDL’s foreign currency reserves since Karim Souhaid assumed leadership.

By Mounir YOUNES, 22 October 2025 15:30

Lire cet article en Français
BDL struggles to rally banks in foreign exchange market

A money changer counting 100,000 Lebanese lira bills in Beirut, on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP)

Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) is stepping up efforts to push banks to intervene on a large scale in the foreign exchange market, providing it — exclusively — with fresh dollars. So far, this effort has yielded limited results. Banks only cover a tiny portion of BDL’s foreign currency needs; the rest comes through a mechanism built around money changers, exchange companies and money transfer companies. This circuit has allowed BDL to increase its foreign currency reserves by over $1 billion since Karim Souhaid took the helm as governor in late March — with banks contributing only about 20 percent.The remainder continues to flow through a mechanism set up during Riad Salameh’s tenure, at the height of the crisis. This system began with a single bank (Credit Bank) before being extended to a small number of institutions working with a...
Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) is stepping up efforts to push banks to intervene on a large scale in the foreign exchange market, providing it — exclusively — with fresh dollars. So far, this effort has yielded limited results. Banks only cover a tiny portion of BDL’s foreign currency needs; the rest comes through a mechanism built around money changers, exchange companies and money transfer companies. This circuit has allowed BDL to increase its foreign currency reserves by over $1 billion since Karim Souhaid took the helm as governor in late March — with banks contributing only about 20 percent.The remainder continues to flow through a mechanism set up during Riad Salameh’s tenure, at the height of the crisis. This system began with a single bank (Credit Bank) before being extended to a small number of institutions...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top