DECODING
From Washington to Hezbollah, the politics of double-speak
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 22 October 2025 14:53
Anyone following current events in Lebanon hardly knows where to focus their attention. Not only are the stakes enormous, but even within the same camp, positions are often contradictory. It is, one might say, the age of double-speak, of role-sharing — or, as a seasoned diplomat put it, the age of half-open doors.From the United States to Hezbollah, including Hamas, the main players are using this approach to keep every possible scenario on the table. More on American influence in the region Negotiations with Israel: No Iranian green light before a deal with Washington In this context, recent statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, along with an interview given by lobbyist Tom Harb to a local television channel, show that the U.S. is far from satisfied with Lebanese officials. In their view, the latter have been too lenient with...
Anyone following current events in Lebanon hardly knows where to focus their attention. Not only are the stakes enormous, but even within the same camp, positions are often contradictory. It is, one might say, the age of double-speak, of role-sharing — or, as a seasoned diplomat put it, the age of half-open doors.From the United States to Hezbollah, including Hamas, the main players are using this approach to keep every possible scenario on the table. More on American influence in the region Negotiations with Israel: No Iranian green light before a deal with Washington In this context, recent statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, along with an interview given by lobbyist Tom Harb to a local television channel, show that the U.S. is far from satisfied with Lebanese officials. In their view, the latter have been too lenient with...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic