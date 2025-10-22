Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Negotiations with Israel: No Iranian green light before a deal with Washington

Tehran may be ready to make further concessions, but prefers case-by-case discussions over a comprehensive package deal.

L'OLJ / By Mounir RABIH, 22 October 2025 13:07

Negotiations with Israel: No Iranian green light before a deal with Washington

Iranians attend a ceremony in Tehran on Oct. 2, 2025, marking the first commemoration of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (Credit: AFP)

It cannot be stressed enough: Lebanon cannot be separated from the regional context in which shifts, developments and negotiations are shaping a new era, particularly in terms of Arab countries’ relations with Israel. Nor can it be separated from another ongoing process — that of the U.S.-Iran negotiations, namely regarding lifting sanctions, a nuclear deal, Iran’s ballistic missiles, regional influence and the role of Iran’s allies.Lebanon has expressed its willingness to negotiate with Israel. The format of these talks, whether direct or indirect, political or technical, is now a mere detail. The main question is what Israel wants and how it envisions these negotiations.Part of the answer is that Tel Aviv wishes to negotiate from the position of a victor, seeking to capitalize on the defeat of others. It is through this lens that...
