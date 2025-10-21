Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
THEATER

Truth or tray-baked lies? 'Kezbeh bil Sanieh' reimagines couples’ comedy

Co-written by Ziad Najjar and Walid Arakji, "Kezbeh bil Sanieh," ('Baked lie') now showing at Monnot, oscillates between farce and social comedy with a Lebanese twist.

By Zéna ZALZAL, 21 October 2025 11:18

Lire cet article en Français
Truth or tray-baked lies? 'Kezbeh bil Sanieh' reimagines couples’ comedy

Walid Arakji, Zeina Makki, Rodrigue Sleiman, and Joëlle Mansour, the four actors from "Kezbeh bil Sanieh" by Ziad Najjar and Walid Arakji. (Credit: DR)

How do you stage a couples' comedy without recycling the tired clichés of boulevard theater? It's no simple task. Perhaps that's why Ziad Najjar and Walid Arakji teamed up to try it, placing the plot of their satirical play in a contemporary Lebanese setting. In "Kezbeh bil Sanieh" —meaning both “Baked Lie” and a nod to the classic Lebanese dish kebbeh bil saniyeh (tray-baked Kebbeh) — the co-authors (Najjar also directs, Arakji produces) invite the Monnot Theatre audience to a dinner where Lebanon’s national dish is served on the "Kezbeh" table.The plotMaya (Zeina Makki) is preparing a romantic surprise dinner for her husband, Nadim (Rodrigue Sleiman), when a call from Lynn (Joëlle Mansour), an old friend, changes her plans. Lynn, based in Dubai, is in Beirut for a visit with her new boyfriend, Dany...
