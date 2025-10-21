Truth or tray-baked lies? 'Kezbeh bil Sanieh' reimagines couples’ comedy

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google How do you stage a couples' comedy without recycling the tired clichés of boulevard theater? It's no simple task. Perhaps that's why Ziad Najjar and Walid Arakji teamed up to try it, placing the plot of their satirical play in a contemporary Lebanese setting. In "Kezbeh bil Sanieh" —meaning both “Baked Lie” and a nod to the classic Lebanese dish kebbeh bil saniyeh (tray-baked Kebbeh) — the co-authors (Najjar also directs, Arakji produces) invite the Monnot Theatre audience to a dinner where Lebanon’s national dish is served on the "Kezbeh" table.The plotMaya (Zeina Makki) is preparing a romantic surprise dinner for her husband, Nadim (Rodrigue Sleiman), when a call from Lynn (Joëlle Mansour), an old friend, changes her plans. Lynn, based in Dubai, is in Beirut for a visit with her new boyfriend, Dany...

