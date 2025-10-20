Fairuz: Lebanon's enduring wound

How can one forget Fairuz’s devastated face at her son’s coffin? That tragic and heart-wrenching image — the embodiment of dignified, silent pain and absolute loneliness — will long haunt Lebanon’s collective memory.

But let’s return to her origin story. How did the shy, somewhat awkward young chorister at Radio Lebanon become an unmissable monument — an icon who carried Lebanon’s flag so high across the world, and crowned by Forbes magazine as “the greatest Arab star of all time?"

Nouhad Haddad was not yet 15 when, in the late 1940s, her warm, velvety voice stood out among her peers in Lebanon’s national radio choir. Brothers Ahmad and Mohammad Fleifel, composers of patriotic anthems and founders of the national gendarmerie’s band, had already noticed her talent, having her perform their works at school celebrations. But it was Halim al-Roumi, then director of the station’s music programming, who pulled her from the choir and gave her the stage name Fairuz — “turquoise.”

He first had her sing his own compositions, then introduced her to two young composers he worked with: Assi and Mansour Rahbani. That encounter laid the foundation for a meteoric career, a tumultuous marriage, and an extraordinary renewal of Lebanese music.

In 1957, First Lady Zalfa Chamoun, an avid music lover, summoned the Rahbani brothers to the presidential palace. The newly launched Baalbeck International Festival had devoted its first edition entirely to Western culture, drawing criticism from the local press.

Chamoun wanted to add a Lebanese touch to the performances held amid the ancient Roman temples. Could the Rahbanis, whose songs she admired, create a musical inspired by a traditional village wedding? Fairuz, then married to Assi, would of course play the bride.

That meeting proved pivotal. The Rahbanis’ first commission for the Baalbeck Festival marked the birth of a new genre — the Lebanese operetta, modeled on the Viennese form but adapted to local traditions. It brought fame and fortune to the brothers and Fairuz, their muse. She tirelessly took center stage in these productions, greeted first with enthusiasm, then with reverence.

Within just a few years, the heart of Arab music shifted from Cairo to Beirut. A new style had been born — lighter, fresher, and far removed from the long, languid Egyptian ballads of the time.

The name Fairuz, now inseparable from the Rahbanis, soon became known worldwide. Tours followed — across the Arab world, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Fairuz was a fulfilled artist but a sad woman, a mother of four who rarely saw her children as she worked relentlessly.

By the early 1970s, her career had expanded to include the Baalbeck Festival, international tours, Beirut theater performances at the Piccadilly and films — many adapted from her operettas. Her personal struggles and rare, timid smile lent a tragic dimension to her public image. It was no secret that her marriage was unhappy. Music was both her refuge and her torment.

Then came the Lebanese Civil War. Assi suffered severe health problems, and their son Ziad — a prodigious composer — emerged as a leading figure in a new genre, Oriental jazz. He began writing for his mother, and Fairuz’s style evolved. Not everyone welcomed the change; some found it too modern. Yet her aura was so powerful that her audience followed wherever she went.

Through life’s twists and turns, through war, illness and tragedy, Fairuz — in a torn and weary nation — remained a steadfast symbol of Lebanese identity. Through her inexhaustible repertoire, she embodied the hope of a peaceful Lebanon.

Visit the Fairuz wing at the Sursock Museum exhibition “Arab Divas,” open Oct. 17 through Jan. 11, 2026.