Diaries from Gaza: 'The cost of returning is simply out of reach'

Aerial view of the destruction in a residential neighborhood of Gaza City, October 19, 2025, after the ceasefire that came into effect nine days earlier between Israel and Hamas. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.Maybe he sensed it. Maybe something inside him knew he wouldn’t return to that house again. Back in September, when the Israeli army intensified its threats to evacuate Gaza City and push residents south, 65-year-old Abu Hisham packed what he could and went searching for refuge, along with tens of thousands forced to flee.People believed this time might be the last — that there would be no coming back. So, they tried to take everything they could with them. Some feared their homes would be bombed. Others worried about theft. But for many, every item had new value — each blanket, each mattress, each spoon — because they had...
