Diaries from Gaza: 'The cost of returning is simply out of reach'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.Maybe he sensed it. Maybe something inside him knew he wouldn’t return to that house again. Back in September, when the Israeli army intensified its threats to evacuate Gaza City and push residents south, 65-year-old Abu Hisham packed what he could and went searching for refuge, along with tens of thousands forced to flee.People believed this time might be the last — that there would be no coming back. So, they tried to take everything they could with them. Some feared their homes would be bombed. Others worried about theft. But for many, every item had new value — each blanket, each mattress, each spoon — because they had...

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.Maybe he sensed it. Maybe something inside him knew he wouldn’t return to that house again. Back in September, when the Israeli army intensified its threats to evacuate Gaza City and push residents south, 65-year-old Abu Hisham packed what he could and went searching for refuge, along with tens of thousands forced to flee.People believed this time might be the last — that there would be no coming back. So, they tried to take everything they could with them. Some feared their homes would be bombed. Others worried about theft. But for many, every item had new value — each blanket, each mattress, each spoon — because they...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in