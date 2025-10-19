Large-scale Israeli maneuvers at the border with Lebanon starting tonight

The Israeli army will begin large-scale maneuvers in the Galilee region on Sunday evening, announced its Arabic-speaking spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on his X account. He added that these maneuvers will last until next Thursday and will extend along the entire border with Lebanon, “inside villages, in the coastal zone and on the home front.”

“During these maneuvers, the army will train for multilateral cooperation in order to face various scenarios, including the protection of this area and responding to immediate security threats,” he added.

He specified that “explosion noises will be heard during the exercises, combat methods against the enemy will be used, and drones as well as naval and air military units will be involved alongside the security forces.” The spokesperson continued: “These maneuvers were planned in advance as part of the annual training plan for 2025.”

The last conflict between Hezbollah and Israel officially ended on Nov. 27, 2024, with the signing of a cease-fire agreement, but Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, particularly targeting Hezbollah fighters and leaders in southern Lebanon, occur daily.

‘Assassinating Nasrallah was about breaking the axis of evil’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview on Israeli Channel 14 on Saturday evening, provided some new details about the front opened with the party from Oct. 8, 2023, which suddenly flared up on Sep. 23, 2024, leading to a full-scale war before the cease-fire.

“Moving the confrontation with Hezbollah to the northern front [of Israel] was the right strategic decision, because if we had attacked the north at the start of the war [which began in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023], we would have become bogged down and could not have achieved what was done in the south,” he said.

Regarding the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Sep. 27, 2024, following massive Israeli strikes on southern Beirut, Netanyahu said he “read a secret report showing that this assassination could break the axis of evil, which is why I decided to carry out the operation without even notifying the Americans,” believing Nasrallah would have found out in time. He also said he expected “massive Iranian strikes after Nasrallah’s death, which in fact never occurred.”

Discussing the “Iranian threat,” the Israeli prime minister said he was convinced that “this country would send two brigades to Syria,” adding that “many senior Iranian officials have been eliminated.” Israel carried out strikes against Iran last June, mainly targeting the country’s nuclear sites, paving the way for a twelve-day intense war. It also killed several Iranian regime leaders in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran itself over these two years. The Islamic Republic was further deprived of a valuable ally following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria in December 2024, as well as the weakening of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Finally, Netanyahu claimed “a total victory” in Gaza, stating that he decided “to rename this front the ‘war of recovery.’” For him, the Israeli state has gone in two years from facing an existential threat to “a power that some call global.”