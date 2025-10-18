Environmental group slams restart of work near Amchit monk seal cave

Since Wednesday, the environmental association Terre-Liban (Earth-Lebanon) has condemned the resumption of construction on a coastal plot in Amchit (Jbeil district), an ecologically sensitive area overlooking a natural cave recognized by scientists as a refuge for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal.

Excavation work at the site began at dawn on Wednesday and was documented by local activist Farid Abi Younes, according to the association Terre-Liban.

“The resumption of the project has been strongly condemned by environmentalists and residents,” the association stated. Excavations are still ongoing, Terre-Liban confirmed.

The project involves the construction of a private villa that has sparked controversy because it is located directly above a cave regularly visited by the Mediterranean monk seal — an endangered species listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Work on the site had been suspended since March 14, 2024, after the state council decided to halt the construction permit following an appeal filed by Terre-Liban.

The appeal was based on concerns that the villa would negatively impact the cave, a critical habitat for the monk seal, known for returning to its birthplace throughout its life. However, in May, the appeal was rejected and construction was allowed to resume.

Speaking to L’Orient-Le Jour, Paul Abi Rached, president of Terre-Liban, explained that the state council’s rejection was on procedural grounds, as the appeal was filed after the two-month deadline.

“But this does not mean that the court endorsed the validity of the construction in such a sensitive area,” he emphasized.

Experts on Site

Rached also shared that on June 16, he presented the newly elected municipal council (from the May 2025 elections) with a list of permit violations allegedly committed by the project owners. He argued this should give the municipality president sufficient grounds to revoke the permit.

When contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, president of the Amchit municipal council Joseph Khoury said he is newly elected and that all permits were issued under his predecessor’s term.

“I am a defender of nature, but I can only acknowledge that the project owners hold permits from the state council and the Environment Ministry. It is not within my authority to halt the work,” he said. He added, “For now, the municipality is sending an engineer to regularly inspect the site to ensure compliance with the permits.”

Regarding the claim that the Environment Ministry has issued all necessary permits despite Terre-Liban’s assertion that the project lacks an environmental impact study, a ministry source clarified the situation.

Under the previous government, the administration requested that the project owners prepare an environmental management plan — a less comprehensive document than a full environmental impact study.

The initial plan submitted was deemed insufficient, and feedback was provided to improve it. In light of the recent resumption of work, the ministry now plans to send experts to the site imminently to verify whether the recommendations regarding the environmental management plan have been adequately addressed.