Ghassan Salameh, Jack Lang announce a major exhibition on Byblos at the AWI

Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Arab World Institute president Jack Lang at the National Library in Beirut, on Oct. 17, 2025. (Credit: L'Orient-Le Jour)
BEIRUT — Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Arab World Institute (AWI) President Jack Lang announced during a joint press conference at the National Library on Friday the plans for a major exhibition about the historic Lebanese city of Byblos (Jbeil), in partnership with the Louvre.Currently visiting Lebanon for the opening of the opening of the "Divas" exhibition at the Sursock Museum, Lang said the upcoming exhibition will be designed by the creators of the "Christians of the Orient" and "Samarkand" exhibits, previously shown at the AWI."The magic of their work will transform high-quality archaeological pieces that will be brought from Lebanon," Lang said, thanking the Directorate General of Antiquities and all the teams involved. Other projects dedicated to Tripoli, Saida and Sour are also in...
