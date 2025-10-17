In Ansar, a 'lifetime’s work' lost after massive Israeli strikes on a cement plant

A man walks in front of damaged equipment at a cement factory hit by the Hebrew State in Ansar, South Lebanon, on October 17, 2025. Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour
A flood of fire rained down Thursday night on a cement and asphalt manufacturing site in Ansar, in the Nabatieh district, during massive Israeli airstrikes, causing extensive damage despite a truce that has been in place for nearly a year between Hezbollah and Israel. The site has been reduced to what was described as a “carpet of ruins,” L'Orient-Le Jour's on-site reporter said.An administrative employee of the company, who requested anonymity, expressed disbelief: “We are a commercial company, we sell to individuals.”The Israeli army said it targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities. More on the attacks Series of Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, Israel claims Hezbollah targets On Thursday, Israel also targeted the environmental NGO, Green Without Borders, known for having ties with...
