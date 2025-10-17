In Ansar, a 'lifetime’s work' lost after massive Israeli strikes on a cement plant

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A flood of fire rained down Thursday night on a cement and asphalt manufacturing site in Ansar, in the Nabatieh district, during massive Israeli airstrikes, causing extensive damage despite a truce that has been in place for nearly a year between Hezbollah and Israel. The site has been reduced to what was described as a “carpet of ruins,” L'Orient-Le Jour's on-site reporter said.An administrative employee of the company, who requested anonymity, expressed disbelief: “We are a commercial company, we sell to individuals.”The Israeli army said it targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities. More on the attacks Series of Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, Israel claims Hezbollah targets On Thursday, Israel also targeted the environmental NGO, Green Without Borders, known for having ties with...

A flood of fire rained down Thursday night on a cement and asphalt manufacturing site in Ansar, in the Nabatieh district, during massive Israeli airstrikes, causing extensive damage despite a truce that has been in place for nearly a year between Hezbollah and Israel. The site has been reduced to what was described as a “carpet of ruins,” L'Orient-Le Jour's on-site reporter said.An administrative employee of the company, who requested anonymity, expressed disbelief: “We are a commercial company, we sell to individuals.”The Israeli army said it targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities. More on the attacks Series of Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, Israel claims Hezbollah targets On Thursday, Israel also targeted the environmental NGO, Green Without Borders, known for having ties...

