World Bank lowers its 2025 growth forecast for Lebanon

View of Beirut, Zaitunay Bay side. (Archive photo Guillaume Boudisseau/L'Orient Today)
Following the negative impact the June war between Israel and Iran had on tourism in Lebanon, the World Bank recently lowered its growth forecasts for Lebanon, while still expecting an economic recovery in 2025.While in April 2025 it had estimated that Lebanon’s economic growth would reach 4.7 percent this year, following a 7.1 percent contraction in 2024, the World Bank now expects, in its latest regional poverty report, growth of 3.5 percent in 2025 and 4 percent in 2026. This estimate diverges somewhat from the one announced on Oct. 1 by the Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bsat, who told representatives of donor countries and international organizations that GDP is expected to grow by 5percent in 2025, its best performance since 2011. Read more CAS says Lebanon GDP saw slight growth in 2022 and 2023 In this context, the...
Following the negative impact the June war between Israel and Iran had on tourism in Lebanon, the World Bank recently lowered its growth forecasts for Lebanon, while still expecting an economic recovery in 2025.While in April 2025 it had estimated that Lebanon’s economic growth would reach 4.7 percent this year, following a 7.1 percent contraction in 2024, the World Bank now expects, in its latest regional poverty report, growth of 3.5 percent in 2025 and 4 percent in 2026. This estimate diverges somewhat from the one announced on Oct. 1 by the Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bsat, who told representatives of donor countries and international organizations that GDP is expected to grow by 5percent in 2025, its best performance since 2011. Read more CAS says Lebanon GDP saw slight growth in 2022 and 2023 In this context, the...