At the IMA, women take the floor and look to the future
Gathered in Paris, ministers, leaders and artists — including Nayla de Freige and Rima Abdul Malak — outlined the contours of a more connected, more united, and more feminine world at the 16th "Economic Meetings of the Arab World Institute."
During the roundtable entitled “Innovation in the cultural and creative industries: Franco-Arab synergies,” Nayla de Freige was able to discuss with pioneers of heritage conservation around the world. (Credit: DR)
Ministers, diplomats, innovators, and cultural leaders gathered under the banner of women at the 16th "Economic Meetings of the Arab World Institute" (IMA), in partnership with MGH Partners, to spark visionary collaborations across the Mediterranean.In an intellectually stimulating setting, where roundtables were punctuated by insightful chats, these brilliant women from media, tech, business and the arts gathered on Tuesday, Oct, 14, 2025, at the Arab World Institute. These "Economic Meetings," each year gather high-profile Franco-Arab personalities and speakers, aim to strengthen economic dialogue between both sides of the Mediterranean, creating synergies and imagining ecosystems where innovative cultural, media, technological and economic projects can thrive. More about AI Is AI the next religion?: Roundtable...
