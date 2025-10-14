Is the new power in Damascus on the path to reconciliation with Moscow?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The strained relationship is improving. During a visit to Damascus on Sept. 9, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak delivered an official invitation on behalf of President Vladimir Putin to the Syrian president to attend the Russia-Arab League summit. A meeting between the former jihadist leader and the patron of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime would have been hard to imagine not long ago. Yet President Ahmad al-Sharaa has accepted the invitation and is expected to meet the Kremlin leader on Oct. 15.The summit has since been postponed due to the involvement of several Arab leaders in implementing the Gaza cease-fire, with no alternative date set. Still, after months marked by mutual distrust and intermittent cordial statements, Damascus appears to have recognized Moscow as a useful card in building the new Syria. On earlier...

