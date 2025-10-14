Health Ministry reviewing new Tannourine water samples 'to draw necessary conclusions'

After ordering the Tannourine company on Monday to withdraw its products from the market due to bacterial contamination in its water, the Health Ministry said Tuesday it is awaiting the results of tests on other samples of the brand "to draw the necessary conclusions."

In a statement, the Ministry said it is "seriously following the process of laboratory analysis for other drinking water samples from Tannourine and awaiting final results in order to draw the necessary conclusions."

It also clarified that the decision was made on an "interim basis" because Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine is currently traveling.

The Ministry also emphasized it has started "collecting drinking water samples from most brands present on the market to ensure their quality."

It also said the measure against the Tannourine company "will be immediately lifted once it has implemented all necessary procedures to guarantee the quality and safety of its water," reiterating its commitment "to protect the health of the Lebanese people and to preserve the reputation of Lebanese companies that comply with health standards."

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani, acting as interim health minister, said Tuesday the Ministry will also collect samples from various companies bottling mineral water on the local market, according to El-Nashra.

He expressed hope that the results of the tests on Tannourine water would be "free of any defect that might negatively impact the health of Lebanese citizens."

For his part, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar expressed on Tuesday in a statement his "support for the decision taken by the Health Ministry, due to its importance for protecting the health and safety of citizens," stating he is "closely following" the situation of employees and workers affected by the decision.

He also stated he is "in constant and ongoing communication" with the health minister, and called on "everyone to remain calm and confident."

The announcement has sparked outrage on social media and in the press since it was made, as Tannourine is one of the most well-known mineral water brands in Lebanon.

The company is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

In a statement released the day before, it said it wanted "to clarify the facts and provide the public with accurate information regarding the quality of Tannourine water and its full compliance with current Lebanese and international standards."

The Health Ministry had stated Monday that its epidemiological surveillance team analyzed samples taken from the Lebanese market on Oct. 6, which were found to be "non-compliant with Lebanese standards due to contamination by the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa."

This bacterium can cause various infections — pulmonary, urinary, skin, eye or blood infections — particularly in immunocompromised individuals.

The Ministry subsequently called on the company to halt the bottling of its water.