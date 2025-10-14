How can Lebanon seize the Sharm al-Sheikh momentum?

President Joseph Aoun making his entrance at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 23, 2025, at the U.N. headquarters in New York. (Credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP)
It is an important opening that President Joseph Aoun made on Monday. In front of a delegation of journalists, Aoun called for negotiations with Israel, “the form of this negotiation will be determined in due time,” in order to resolve the pending issues between the two countries. “Lebanon cannot be outside the current path in the region, which is the path of crisis resolution,” he said.The remarks came at a time when leaders from around twenty countries were gathered in Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh for a Peace Summit, formalizing the end of the war in Gaza and, at the same time, heralding the dawn of a “new Middle East. What about Gaza? Hamas brings back its crackdowns in Gaza Despite being one of the main stakeholders in the new regional order, Lebanon was not invited, raising questions about a possible diplomatic isolation of Beirut....
