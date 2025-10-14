Hezbollah calls on state to 'adopt unified official position' in response to Israeli attacks

Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine on Tuesday called on the Lebanese state to "adopt a unified official position" following Saturday's massive Israeli strikes on Msayleh in southern Lebanon — the most violent after nearly a year of calm — which killed one person and destroyed numerous construction machines.

On Sunday, President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack on "civilian facilities," saying it poses "fundamental challenges" to the country.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for an official complaint to be lodged with the U.N. Security Council.

For his part, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said the raids reflected Israel's desire to prevent any reconstruction of border villages.

"Today we are entering our third year of war, the outcome of which remains uncertain, since the [Israeli] enemy respects neither agreements nor treaties nor laws," Ezzeddine said at a ceremony in Odaisseh (Nabatieh district).

He argued that what happened in Msayleh is "a crime against civilians, the economy and national sovereignty, as well as a flagrant violation of Lebanese territory."

"Where are those who raise the banner of sovereignty over the slightest detail, and then fall silent when Israel violates it with such impudence?" he asked.

Decisive stance and clear condemnation

The MP called on the Lebanese state to "assume its national responsibilities and adopt a unified, courageous and firm official position, starting with filing a complaint with the Security Council, summoning the ambassadors of major powers to communicate a decisive stance and a clear condemnation, and putting pressure on the enemy to stop its aggression."

He also emphasized "the need for political and popular forces to stand by the state and support its position in the face of Israeli arrogance and its ally, the United States," adding that "national unity and understanding among Lebanese are among the sources of strength in this confrontation, alongside the resistance and the national army."

For the Hezbollah MP, "saying that Israel can ignore the United States and does not listen to them is contrary to reality: "It's a lie and hypocrisy. When Donald Trump decided on a cease-fire in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu immediately complied, which means that American pressure on Israel is possible if a political decision is made."

Israel 'failed' to achieve its objectives

Ezzeddine also pointed out that "after two years of massacres, destruction and extermination, the enemy has failed to achieve any of its objectives. It has neither succeeded in eliminating Hamas nor recovering its hostages nor displacing the Palestinians."

"The resistance has remained firm and proud, imposing the cease-fire from a position of strength, which in itself is a significant victory despite heavy sacrifices," he added.

Despite the cease-fire agreement concluded in November 2024 after more than 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to bomb Lebanon almost daily and remains present in six areas in the south of the country.

Israel says it is "enforcing by force" the cease-fire agreement, which provides for Hezbollah's disarmament at least south of the Litani River.