Hezbollah's scouts gathering: What's the political message behind it?

Members of the Imam Mahdi Scouts gathered at Sports City in Beirut to commemorate Hezbollah’s former Secretary-Generals Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. (Credit: Muntasser Abdallah/L’Orient Today)
In yet another attempt to display its popular support, Hezbollah gathered on Sunday tens of thousands of young people, belonging to the group's Imam Mahdi Scout association, in the Sports City in Beirut. The “Generations of Sayyed” event, held to commemorate the assassination of the party's former leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine as well as the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the association, was attended by between 40,000 and 75,000 people, according to various sources.Over the past few months, Hezbollah has repeatedly sought to demonstrate the breadth of its popular support — a way of showing that, despite its weakening after the war against Israel last fall, it can still rely on a broad partisan base. In this context, Sunday’s gathering appears as a show of force. More on the event Hezbollah scouts gather...
