South Lebanon reconstruction: Israel and Hezbollah play same card against Lebanese state

As the legislative elections approach and the reconstruction of the border villages remain at a standstill, Hezbollah is seemingly seeking to redirect its supporters’ frustration toward the government.

L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 13 October 2025 11:45

Lire cet article en Français
A man stands in front of a construction machine destroyed by Israeli strikes in the Msayleh region of southern Lebanon, on Oct. 11, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The reconstruction issue has suddenly come into the spotlight. On Saturday, Israel carried out an intense bombing campaign against Msayleh village in southern Lebanon, destroying hundreds of construction vehicles that were used in carrying out renovation work in the village.This escalation came two days after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri made sudden incendiary remarks. Berri raised his tone, accusing the government of not giving enough attention to the reconstruction of the areas that were destroyed during the fall 2024 war. Some context Israeli strikes on Msayleh spark widespread condemnation These developments suggest that the reconstruction of the South has turned into a bargaining chip by the various actors to pressure the state. First, Israel is signaling that it has no intention of allowing these efforts to proceed until...
