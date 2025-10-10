Cease-fire in Gaza: Who won, who lost

An Israeli military armored vehicle drives along the border between Israel and Gaza on Oct. 9, 2025. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.Since then, each side has been insisting on its victories and congratulating itself on a deal that it claims is to its advantage. L’Orient-Le Jour takes stock of the situation. Trump, architect of peaceFrom the standoff between Hamas and Israel, it is primarily the mediator who emerges as the winner. By successfully securing the signing of his peace plan by both belligerents, Trump positions himself as the main architect of peace and achieves his greatest victory in this regard.“This is a GREAT day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America,” wrote Trump, who openly displays his obsession with winning the Nobel Peace Prize.His...
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.Since then, each side has been insisting on its victories and congratulating itself on a deal that it claims is to its advantage. L’Orient-Le Jour takes stock of the situation. Trump, architect of peaceFrom the standoff between Hamas and Israel, it is primarily the mediator who emerges as the winner. By successfully securing the signing of his peace plan by both belligerents, Trump positions himself as the main architect of peace and achieves his greatest victory in this regard.“This is a GREAT day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America,” wrote Trump, who openly displays his obsession with winning the Nobel Peace...