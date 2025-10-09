'Nothing about Israel without Israel': Tel Aviv criticizes upcoming post-war Gaza meetings in Paris

The announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas overshadowed a meeting scheduled for Thursday in Paris on Gaza’s future. France views it as an opportunity to secure concrete commitments toward lasting peace and a two-state solution.

The agreement, expected to end two years of devastating war, is set to be signed on Thursday in Egypt, according to a Palestinian source close to the matter.

At the same time, foreign ministers from the “European Quintet” (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom), the “Arab Quintet” (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar), as well as officials from the European Union, Canada, and Turkey, will gather in the French capital to work on plans for “the day after.”

The Paris meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Beirut time (3 p.m. GMT). It was organized several days before the cease-fire announcement and aimed to continue “efforts led by France over many months to end the war in Gaza and open a path toward peace,” according to a French diplomatic source.

The Cairo agreement “comes at a good time since ministers will be able to focus on concrete commitments for the post-war era,” a European diplomat said.

The meeting “will make it possible to work on implementing the peace plan and operationalizing the main parameters of the ‘day after’ — security, governance, and reconstruction,” according to a statement from the French Foreign Ministry issued Thursday.

Security forces

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, welcoming the “very good news” from the Middle East, said Thursday that Italy was “ready to do its part to consolidate the cease-fire, deliver more humanitarian aid, and participate in Gaza’s reconstruction.”

On the security front, European nations support creating an international stabilization mission in Gaza under U.N. auspices, with the goal of gradually transferring internal security responsibilities to a reformed Palestinian Authority. The force would replace the Israeli army and work to disarm Hamas, one of the elements in U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.

Italy is “ready to send troops if an international peacekeeping force is created to reunify Palestine,” Tajani said Thursday. Indonesia has also indicated its readiness to send troops. France favors contributing through training for Palestinian security forces and financial support for equipment, for example.

Arab countries have “expressed interest” but have not made concrete commitments, according to European diplomats. They are expected to clarify their positions at the meeting.

According to a working document presented by France to Arab countries in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly and obtained by AFP, “10,000 members of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces would be needed to independently secure Gaza.”

Israeli anger

Israel has sharply criticized the French initiative, calling it “superfluous and harmful,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X on Wednesday. He called the meeting “another attempt by President Macron to divert attention from his domestic problems at Israel’s expense,” referring to France’s political crisis.

“Of course, participants can discuss whatever topics they wish, but no agreement on Gaza can be concluded without Israel’s consent,” Saar said. “Nothing about Israel without Israel. Israel will not accept the internationalization of the conflict.”

The major absentee from the meeting will be U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose participation had been previously announced. For now, the United States — an essential player — will not be represented.

Announced on Sept. 29, Trump’s plan calls for an initial phase involving a cease-fire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The second phase focuses on the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of Hamas — issues at the heart of the Paris discussions.