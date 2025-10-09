Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The world has reason to celebrate. An end to the fighting in Gaza appears imminent after more than two years of genocidal war, with humanitarian aid set to enter the enclave and hostages scheduled for release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted victory, as have Arab mediators, and even Hamas and Israel both claim success, despite previously approaching this outcome several times during the prolonged war. Missed this part? With his Gaza plan, Trump offers Arab states a poisoned apple But this is only the first phase of a broader plan for Gaza, which outlines 20 points for a longer-term vision, and significant obstacles remain.Uncertainties remain in the first phaseThe agreement is expected to be approved by the Israeli government and signed Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 — two years and two days...

The world has reason to celebrate. An end to the fighting in Gaza appears imminent after more than two years of genocidal war, with humanitarian aid set to enter the enclave and hostages scheduled for release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted victory, as have Arab mediators, and even Hamas and Israel both claim success, despite previously approaching this outcome several times during the prolonged war. Missed this part? With his Gaza plan, Trump offers Arab states a poisoned apple But this is only the first phase of a broader plan for Gaza, which outlines 20 points for a longer-term vision, and significant obstacles remain.Uncertainties remain in the first phaseThe agreement is expected to be approved by the Israeli government and signed Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 — two years and two days...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in