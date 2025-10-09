Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

While hostilities are expected to cease, many unresolved issues raise concerns of challenging negotiations ahead.

L'OLJ / By Laure-Maïssa FARJALLAH, 09 October 2025 14:23

Lire cet article en Français
Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

A truck transports an Israeli military vehicle along the border with Gaza, after the announcement of a cease-fire agreement, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

The world has reason to celebrate. An end to the fighting in Gaza appears imminent after more than two years of genocidal war, with humanitarian aid set to enter the enclave and hostages scheduled for release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted victory, as have Arab mediators, and even Hamas and Israel both claim success, despite previously approaching this outcome several times during the prolonged war. Missed this part? With his Gaza plan, Trump offers Arab states a poisoned apple But this is only the first phase of a broader plan for Gaza, which outlines 20 points for a longer-term vision, and significant obstacles remain.Uncertainties remain in the first phaseThe agreement is expected to be approved by the Israeli government and signed Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 — two years and two days...
