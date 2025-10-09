Judicial official says Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel

BEIRUT — Lebanon has arrested 32 people in recent months on suspicion of providing Israel with information on Hezbollah that facilitated Israel's strikes on the group during last year's war, a judicial official told AFP on Thursday.

More than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of open war, saw Israel pummel the group's arsenal and commanders, kill hundreds of civilians, and destroy entire villages in the South.

Israel killed more than 4,000 people in a widespread bombing campaign that targeted most of southern and eastern Lebanon as well as the capital. Israel has not halted its attacks on Lebanon, despite agreeing to a truce last November.

Requesting anonymity, the official said that "at least 32 people have been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, six of them before the cease-fire."