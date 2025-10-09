Hostage exchange to begin Monday; Israel says Gaza City still combat zone | LIVE

Israeli army blows up Mais al-Jabal house in south Lebanon
Meanwhile, in southern Lebanon, Israeli troops entered the Lebanese village of Mais al-Jabal, in Marjayoun district, overnight and blew up a house there. Around 4 a.m., it rigged the uninhabited house, located in the village's southeastern neighborhood near a public school, with explosives and destroyed the building.
No one was injured in the attack, but the explosion caused significant damage to the surrounding residential houses, according to Civil Defense and the Islamic Mission Scouts who visited the scene.
Several explosions were subsequently heard, but it's not yet clear from where these explosions came. Throughout the night and early morning, Israeli drones flew over much of the South.
The first phase of the deal includes the release, in a single transaction, of the estimated 20 living hostages remaining in Gaza, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians detained by Israel, AFP reports, citing a source within Hamas.
Israeli captives will be exchanged for 250 Palestinians held with life sentences in Israeli jails as well as 1,700 Palestinians held by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.
Israeli army prepares for truce implementation, but 'continues to be deployed'
The Israeli army announced in a statement on X that it had "begun operational preparations" ahead of the implementation of the cease-fire in Gaza.
The process includes, according to the statement, a "transition to adjusted deployment lines," which the army said would happen "soon."
The army "continues to be deployed in the area," it says and is "prepared for any operational development."
Israeli troops control 75 percent of the Palestinian territory, and a Hamas official said the hostage release would take place "simultaneously with specific Israeli withdrawals."
Deal includes surge of aid into Gaza
A source close to the negotiators told Drop Site News that as part of the agreement, the entry of aid into the Strip, under total Israeli blockade, will resume at levels consistent with the January 2025 cease-fire deal.
Northern Gaza has been experiencing an acute, man-made famine since Israel enforced a complete ban on the entry of any supplies into Gaza as a pressure tactic during the spring truce. The ban lasted nearly three months and more than 400 people have died from starvation and malnutrition.
The source told Drop Site that 600 trucks of aid per day would enter Gaza under the agreement. According to the U.N., this is the minimum amount needed in the enclave.
Gaza City reportedly still under attack
Mohammed al-Mughayyir, an official with the Gaza's civil defense, said several Israeli strikes were reported after the announcement that a deal had been reached to end fighting in the Strip, including “a series of intense air strikes” on Gaza City, AFP reported.
“Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed cease-fire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,” Mughayyir said.
Hamas announces deal
In Hamas' statement announcing the deal, the group called on Trump and Arab states to guarantee the parameters of the cease-fire were adhered to and “to hold the occupation government accountable for fully implementing the obligations of the agreement, and not to allow it to evade or delay the application of what has been agreed upon.”
”We affirm that our people’s sacrifices will not be in vain," the statement added, "and that we remain committed to our pledge. We will never abandon our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved.”
Netanyahu announces deal
“A great day for Israel," Netanyahu said from his office, in his own announcement of the agreement. "Tomorrow [Thursday] I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.”
“I thank the brave [Israeli army] soldiers and all the security forces — it is thanks to their courage and sacrifice that we have reached this day,” he added.
The PM, wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and facing corruption charges at home, gave his “heartfelt thanks” to Trump and his team “for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages.”
“With God’s help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors.”
Here is the Truth Social post by Trump announcing that negotiators had reached an agreement on the first phase of the cease-fire.
Israeli negotiators are still in Sharm al-Sheikh, Times of Israel reported, citing a senior member of the delegation. The Israelis are “working on completing the details of the agreement," with an emphasis on the list of Palestinians to be released, the negotiator said.
Preparing the list is urgent for the security cabinet and government meeting later today, the official added.
Hamas has consistently fought to have Marwan Barghouti, possibly the most popular Palestinian political leader, released during hostage exchanges. In 2004, Israel sentenced Barghouti to five life terms. According to Israel's Channel 14, Netanyahu promised Ben-Gvir on Sunday that he would not release Barghouti.
Hamas has also advocated for the release of Ahmad Sa’adat, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Abdullah Barghouti, a senior commander of the Qassam Brigades, who was sentenced in 2003 to 67 life terms, which is the longest sentence ever given by Israel.
The agreement on the first phase of the cease-fire deal will be signed today in Egypt, AFP reports.
According to an Egyptian source close to the negotiations, cited by Sky News Arabia, the agreement provides for a complete cease-fire, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from 70 percent of the Gaza Strip and the simultaneous release of prisoners held by both sides.
A senior Hamas official told Drop Site News that mediators had assured Palestinian negotiators that the Rafah border crossing would be reopened in both directions. Rafah is the only crossing in Gaza to anywhere besides Israel.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region with special focus given to the cease-fire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Both sides announced their approval of details for the first phase of the U.S.-drawn cease-fire plan during which Israeli troops will conduct a partial withdrawal and all remaining hostages, both living and dead, will be released in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinians detained by Israel.
