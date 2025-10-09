Israel and Hamas agree to 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza cease-fire plan: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Reactions to the long-awaited cease-fire deal reached, ending the war in Gaza.• 6 a.m.: Lebanon's General Security oversaw the fourth phase of the government's plan for Syria refugees' repatriation via the Arida border crossing.• 10 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji will meet with EU Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defense Charles Fries and his delegation at the ministry.• 3 p.m.: Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.• 5 p.m.: The Palestine Forum will hold a seminar marking the second anniversary of “al-Aqsa Flood,” titled “Palestine in the Human Conscience,” featuring a lecture by Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta at Dar al-Nadwa, Hamra.Palestinians celebrate following the...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Reactions to the long-awaited cease-fire deal reached, ending the war in Gaza.• 6 a.m.: Lebanon's General Security oversaw the fourth phase of the government's plan for Syria refugees' repatriation via the Arida border crossing.• 10 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji will meet with EU Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defense Charles Fries and his delegation at the ministry.• 3 p.m.: Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.• 5 p.m.: The Palestine Forum will hold a seminar marking the second anniversary of “al-Aqsa Flood,” titled “Palestine in the Human Conscience,” featuring a lecture by Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta at Dar al-Nadwa, Hamra.Palestinians celebrate...