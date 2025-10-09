Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel and Hamas agree to 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza cease-fire plan: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Oct. 9.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 09 October 2025 08:48

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Reactions to the long-awaited cease-fire deal reached, ending the war in Gaza.• 6 a.m.: Lebanon's General Security oversaw the fourth phase of the government's plan for Syria refugees' repatriation via the Arida border crossing.• 10 a.m.: Foreign Minister Joe Rajji will meet with EU Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defense Charles Fries and his delegation at the ministry.• 3 p.m.: Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.• 5 p.m.: The Palestine Forum will hold a seminar marking the second anniversary of “al-Aqsa Flood,” titled “Palestine in the Human Conscience,” featuring a lecture by Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta at Dar al-Nadwa, Hamra.Palestinians celebrate following the...
