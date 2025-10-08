Ehden massacre, Samir Kassir, Gebran Tueni: 11 judges revive investigations into political assassinations

Justice Minister Adel Nassar on Wednesday appointed 11 investigative judges to handle long-stalled cases of assassinations and attempted assassinations in Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The move is part of efforts to “end impunity (...) advance investigations into political killings, and bring those responsible to justice,” according to the NNA.
The 11 cases are as follows:
- Judge Amira Sabra was assigned to investigate the 1982 assassination of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf.
- Judge Fadi Akiki will oversee the probe into the 1985 attempted assassination of Mostafa Maarouf Saad.
- Judge Yahya Ghaboura will handle the case of the 1978 Ehden massacre, which killed MP Tony Frangieh and members of his family.
- Judge Joseph Tamer was appointed to the investigation into the 1980 attempted assassination of former President Camille Chamoun.
- Judge Alaa al-Khatib was assigned to the case of the 1998 Boudai incidents in Baalbeck.
- Judge Fadi Sawan will investigate the 2002 assassination of former minister Elie Hobeika.
- Judge Samer Younes will lead the probe into the 2007 killing of MP Antoine Ghanem and his companions.
- Judge Kamal Nassar will oversee the case of the 2008 assassination of Sheikh Saleh Aridi in Baysour (Aley).
- Judge Sami Sadr was appointed to investigate the 2006 assassination of MP and minister Pierre Amine Gemayel and his companion Samir al-Shartouni.
- Judge Samer Lichaa will handle the 2005 killing of journalist Samir Kassir.
- Judge Claude Ghanem will lead the investigation into the 2005 assassination of MP and journalist Gebran Tueni.