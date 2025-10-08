Ehden massacre, Samir Kassir, Gebran Tueni: 11 judges revive investigations into political assassinations

Justice Minister Adel Nassar on Wednesday appointed 11 investigative judges to handle long-stalled cases of assassinations and attempted assassinations in Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.The move is part of efforts to “end impunity (...) advance investigations into political killings, and bring those responsible to justice,” according to the NNA.The 11 cases are as follows:Judge Amira Sabra was assigned to investigate the 1982 assassination of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf.Judge Fadi Akiki will oversee the probe into the 1985 attempted assassination of Mostafa Maarouf Saad.Judge Yahya Ghaboura will handle the case of the 1978 Ehden massacre, which killed MP Tony Frangieh and members of his family.Judge Joseph Tamer was appointed to the investigation into the 1980 attempted assassination of former President Camille...

