Hermes, spring-summer 2026: Echoes of the great wind

View of the Hermès Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show at the Garde Républicaine. (Credit: Grand Angle)
Born from harnesses and carriage accessories, the house of Hermes has evolved into the luxury of luggage, travel, vast horizons, and the sensuality of the elements expressed through the refinement of leather, knits, and silk. Since 2014, Nadège Vanhée has reinterpreted these codes each season, continually renewing them and introducing unexpected ideas. The annual theme set by the house’s artistic direction offers both guidance and inspiration — yet some themes are so rich, they cannot be fully explored in a single year.Such is the case with the theme of wonder, celebrated in 2023 in the Camargue, where a stampede of white horses charged through the marshes beneath an extraordinary sunset.How could one forget this in the peaceful yet powerful show presented by Hermes at the Republican Guard's riding arena, amid the tumult of Paris...
