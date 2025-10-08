Why Israel is relentlessly targeting the hills of Ali Taher in south Lebanon

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For several months, the Israeli army has been relentlessly targeting the hills of Ali Taher, on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. These hills are known for a shrine dedicated to an ascetic who once lived there, but the area is also believed to be home to one or more Hezbollah bases, according to several military sources.Last Friday, the Israeli air force carried out a series of violent air raids, forming a belt of fire around these hills. Several missiles were fired on the area, igniting massive forest fires. The explosions caused a deafening noise that echoed across southern Lebanon. It was a real operation of terror that suggests that Israel has a particular focus on this area, all the more so since this operation was not the first of its kind. Israel similarly attacked these hills in May and in August. On Aug. 31 alone,...

For several months, the Israeli army has been relentlessly targeting the hills of Ali Taher, on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. These hills are known for a shrine dedicated to an ascetic who once lived there, but the area is also believed to be home to one or more Hezbollah bases, according to several military sources.Last Friday, the Israeli air force carried out a series of violent air raids, forming a belt of fire around these hills. Several missiles were fired on the area, igniting massive forest fires. The explosions caused a deafening noise that echoed across southern Lebanon. It was a real operation of terror that suggests that Israel has a particular focus on this area, all the more so since this operation was not the first of its kind. Israel similarly attacked these hills in May and in August. On Aug. 31 alone,...

