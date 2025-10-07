Bank secrecy: Time for the implementing decree

Graffiti on the entrance of the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) headquarters, Aug. 7, 2025, in downtown Beirut. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L’Orient Today.)
The Lebanese government is set to review on Monday a draft decree prepared by the Finance Ministry, detailing the implementation of Article 3 of Law No. 1 of April 24, 2025, which reformed bank secrecy, as well as Article 150 of the Money and Credit Code. The goal is not to rewrite the law but to make access to information genuinely effective for supervisory authorities by defining the forms, deadlines, channels of exchange and safeguards.To begin with, it is worth recalling what the legislation stipulates. Parliament expanded the powers of Banque du Liban (BDL), the Banking Control Commission of Lebanon (BCCL) and the Lebanese Deposit Guarantee Institution (LDGI) to obtain, for supervision and restructuring of the sector, information covered by bank secrecy. Targeted requests remain possible, and the law also allows, when system...
The Lebanese government is set to review on Monday a draft decree prepared by the Finance Ministry, detailing the implementation of Article 3 of Law No. 1 of April 24, 2025, which reformed bank secrecy, as well as Article 150 of the Money and Credit Code. The goal is not to rewrite the law but to make access to information genuinely effective for supervisory authorities by defining the forms, deadlines, channels of exchange and safeguards.To begin with, it is worth recalling what the legislation stipulates. Parliament expanded the powers of Banque du Liban (BDL), the Banking Control Commission of Lebanon (BCCL) and the Lebanese Deposit Guarantee Institution (LDGI) to obtain, for supervision and restructuring of the sector, information covered by bank secrecy. Targeted requests remain possible, and the law also allows, when system...
Excellent, clear article! Success to all of you!
07 October 2025 11:32