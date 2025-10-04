'The GenZ 212 movement is about public policy rather than political reforms'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It started with the deaths of eight women, all within a single week in mid-September, not at the hands of violent criminals or abusive husbands, but while getting C-sections at Agadir’s public hospital. The scandal sparked outcry in the major Moroccan city before spreading across the nation, loosely organized by a collective known as GenZ 212, referring to Generation Z and Morocco’s country code. Spurred by anger toward the government for shelling out billions of dollars to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup instead of investing in public health and services, a week of daily protests since Sept 27 was marked by violence on Oct. 1, when the country's gendarmes shot and killed three protestors.With more than 350 injured and over 400 arrested, the movement is calling for the government's resignation. Researcher Mustafa al-Mnasfi, a...

It started with the deaths of eight women, all within a single week in mid-September, not at the hands of violent criminals or abusive husbands, but while getting C-sections at Agadir’s public hospital. The scandal sparked outcry in the major Moroccan city before spreading across the nation, loosely organized by a collective known as GenZ 212, referring to Generation Z and Morocco’s country code. Spurred by anger toward the government for shelling out billions of dollars to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup instead of investing in public health and services, a week of daily protests since Sept 27 was marked by violence on Oct. 1, when the country's gendarmes shot and killed three protestors.With more than 350 injured and over 400 arrested, the movement is calling for the government's resignation. Researcher Mustafa al-Mnasfi, a...

