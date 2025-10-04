'The GenZ 212 movement is about public policy rather than political reforms'
A youth-led protest movement has swept across Morocco this past week, organized by an anonymous decentralized collective known as GenZ 212, demanding more public services and less corruption. Researcher Mustafa al-Mnasfi weighs in.
Young Moroccans protest in the capital Rabat for reforms in the public health and education sectors, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Credit: Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP)
It started with the deaths of eight women, all within a single week in mid-September, not at the hands of violent criminals or abusive husbands, but while getting C-sections at Agadir’s public hospital. The scandal sparked outcry in the major Moroccan city before spreading across the nation, loosely organized by a collective known as GenZ 212, referring to Generation Z and Morocco’s country code. Spurred by anger toward the government for shelling out billions of dollars to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup instead of investing in public health and services, a week of daily protests since Sept 27 was marked by violence on Oct. 1, when the country's gendarmes shot and killed three protestors.With more than 350 injured and over 400 arrested, the movement is calling for the government's resignation. Researcher Mustafa al-Mnasfi, a...
